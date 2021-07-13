2,996 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.42.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

