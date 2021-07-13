$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report $31.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Zynex reported sales of $19.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $140.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.60 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.54. 282,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,711. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $506.68 million, a P/E ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $27.26.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 11.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

