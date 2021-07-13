$334.85 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report $334.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.46 million to $335.90 million. Vonage posted sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.39.

VG stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,778. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

