349,900 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lithium Americas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 348,118 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $4,141,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

