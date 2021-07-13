370,100 Shares in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.20% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,473,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $1,978,000. Fan Yu bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,569,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.