387,995 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 387,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 2,268 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $75,955.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,159. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

