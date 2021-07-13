3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.42.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

