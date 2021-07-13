$4.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce $4.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $16.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $20.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $139.89 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $287,044,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $84,034,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

