40 North Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.1% of 40 North Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRB. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 3,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,295. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCRB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

