43,900 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FL. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

