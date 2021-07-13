$477.58 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post sales of $477.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.79 million. Graco posted sales of $366.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

