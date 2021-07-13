$5.17 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

MAN traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. 11,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.58. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

