$5.94 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $5.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $25.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $27.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.71 million to $36.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 100,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.