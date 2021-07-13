521,959 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 521,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.57% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cannae by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.