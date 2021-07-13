55,652 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Purchased by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,011,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $7,513,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $7,007,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $6,038,000.

In other Goal Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 128,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,319,291.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUCKU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

