59,921 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 807,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 99,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.