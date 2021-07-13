606,903 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by 40 North Management LLC

40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 606,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,353,000. Masco comprises 1.0% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,092. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

