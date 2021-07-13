632,271 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 632,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,704,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00. Also, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 1,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,057. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

