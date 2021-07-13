6,756 Shares in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRE. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Watford by 258.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 143,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watford in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Watford by 4.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRE stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $36.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

