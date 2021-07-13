683 Capital Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,250,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,200,000.

Shares of PAQCU stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

