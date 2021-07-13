743,828 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 743,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.