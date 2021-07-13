7,500 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 103.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6,539.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 68.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 145,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.