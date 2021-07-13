$818.27 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post $818.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.10 million and the lowest is $808.70 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $634.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.