8,609 Shares in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meredith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

