$9.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce $9.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.73 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,221,714. The firm has a market cap of $244.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

