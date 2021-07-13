908 Devices (NYSE:MASS) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. 249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Specifically, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. Insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,336 over the last quarter.

About 908 Devices (NYSE:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

