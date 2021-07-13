994,467 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 994,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.45% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,669. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

