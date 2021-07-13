A Brian Davis Acquires 5,000 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:VRCA) CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRCA opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.