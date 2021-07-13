A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 13,462 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $722,370.92.
AMRK stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 69,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,090. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $57.63.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
