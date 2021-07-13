A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 13,462 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $722,370.92.

AMRK stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 69,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,090. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

