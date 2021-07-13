AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

