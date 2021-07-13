ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 28.92.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

