Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $94,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

ABT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $118.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

