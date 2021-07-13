Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,235. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.86. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

