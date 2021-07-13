ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 94,086 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64.

Shares of NYSE ACVA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 14,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,878. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

