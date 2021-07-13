Adam Alexander Sells 270,534 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) major shareholder Adam Alexander sold 270,534 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $17,381,809.50. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RumbleON stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 26,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,617. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.