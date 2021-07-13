Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 11,685 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $436,084.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADPT traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 378,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,256. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

