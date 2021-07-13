Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 11,685 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $436,084.20.
Shares of NYSE:ADPT traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 378,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,256. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.