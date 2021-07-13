AdEx Network (ADX) Market Cap Hits $41.28 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.00861164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005445 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,937,925 coins and its circulating supply is 123,495,448 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

