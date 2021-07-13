adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from an average rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $190.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $191.43.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

