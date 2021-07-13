Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.93. 47,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $531.56. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $607.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

