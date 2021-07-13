Adobe Inc. (NYSE:ADBE) EVP Abhay Parasnis Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NYSE:ADBE) EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.80 on Tuesday, hitting $608.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,022. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $607.66.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

