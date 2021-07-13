Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of ADV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 417,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,931. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $579.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

