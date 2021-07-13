AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.46.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $1,398,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,900 shares of company stock worth $12,554,370 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.