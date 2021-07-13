Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.33 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

