Aimee Johnson Sells 2,031 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50.

Aimee Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $1,370,780.04.

Shares of Z stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.