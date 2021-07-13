Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 15,202 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 264,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.