Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $248,984,779.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,917,502 shares of company stock valued at $707,916,497. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.