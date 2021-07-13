Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$13.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.