Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,603,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,074 shares of company stock worth $2,281,267.

NYSE ALRM traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. 162,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,303. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.