Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.