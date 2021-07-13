Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $197.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity and synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2021. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, its Lithium unit is facing headwinds from weak pricing. Higher costs related to project startups may also affect lithium margins. Weaker automotive production due to the global chip shortage is also likely to hurt lithium demand in the near term. Delays in Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) customer orders and the impacts of the winter storm Uri are also likely to hurt the Catalysts segment. High debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.81. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

